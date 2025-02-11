Shock As UK-based Nigerian Dies In Sleep

United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Akeem Ayobami Moshood, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Moshood passed away in his sleep, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, leaving family members, associates and colleagues in shock.

A family friend of the deceased, Hellen Kotila, who confirmed the demise to SaharaReporters, said Moshood resided in Rochdale with his wife and three children.

She said, “It’s so sad. He died while sleeping; we were neighbours in Cathays, Cardiff before they relocated to another city,”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign to assist with burial expenses for the deceased has been set up.

Hellen Kotila in a social media post said the funds would be used to fund the Janazah costs as the family needs money to bury him as soon as possible.

The post read, “My Name is Hellen Kot, and this post is for my friend Mrs Olatunde Moshood who sadly lost her husband yesterday.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. With deep sorrow, I share that Mr Akeem Ayobami Moshood passed away suddenly on Sunday, 9th February, 2025 at his residence in Rochdale, United Kingdom, leaving behind a wife and 3 young children

“l ask all who read this to please make dua for him, that Allah forgives all his sins, grants him a place in Jannah Al-Firdous, and envelops him in His mercy. May Allah forgive him for all his sins. May Allah allow us to reunite with our loved ones in Jannah. We are raising money to fund the Janazah costs. The family needs money to bury him as soon as possible. Please, Any little amount counts. Thank you all.”