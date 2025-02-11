Senate To Receive 2025 Budget Report This Week – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has confirmed that the budget defence report for the ₦54.2 trillion 2025 budget will be presented to the Senate during plenary this week.

Naija News reports that Akpabio disclosed that the Committee on Appropriations will present the report either on Wednesday or Thursday, emphasizing the urgency of concluding the debate on the 2025 budget.

“You will observe that some of our colleagues are not in the chamber because of the required final touches on the 2025 Appropriation Bill report, which will be laid before us tomorrow, Wednesday, or Thursday this week,” Akpabio stated during plenary on Tuesday.

“We need to close early to allow for collective efforts in that direction for final consideration and passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill,” he added.

Earlier in the session, the Senate passed five bills for first reading. These include:

– The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) Alteration Bill 2025

– The Armed Forces Act Amendment Bill 2025

– The Federal Medical Centres Act Amendment Bill 2025, among others.

Additionally, the Senate passed for second reading a bill to amend the Federal University of Agriculture Act, aiming to establish the Federal University of Agriculture in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

Following the second reading, the bill was referred to the Committee on Agriculture for further legislative scrutiny. The committee is expected to report back within three weeks.