Sanwo-Olu Cancels Work-From-Home Initiative In Lagos Public Service

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative for public servants, which was implemented by his administration a year ago.

Naija News understands that with this new directive, all state employees are required to be physically present at their duty posts and offices starting from April 1, 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, confirmed the governor’s decision.

“Further to the implementation of the New Minimum Wage in the state public service and other commendable measures put in place by this administration to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants in Lagos State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service,” Agoro stated.

Cancellation Effective From March 31

The statement further clarified that the policy, which had been in place since February 2024, will officially end on March 31, 2025.

“In view of the above, public servants are implored to fully rededicate themselves to the effective discharge of their duties and ensure improved service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves,” Agoro added.