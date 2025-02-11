Reps Speaker Appoints New Deputy Chief Whip

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Rep. Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun) as the new Deputy Chief Whip.

Naija News reports that Abbas made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the Speaker, Ibrahim replaced the late Adewunmi Onanuga, who held the position before passing away on January 15.

The appointment, Abbas stated, followed extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders and the APC South-West caucus.

Ibrahim, who represents Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency in Ogun, is expected to bring his experience and legislative competence to his new role.

Magaji Defects From PDP To APC

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Amos Magaji, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reading his defection letter on the floor of the House, Magaji cited persistent internal crises within the PDP from the national level down to the ward structure.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Care Services, is a two-time member of the House and Chairman of the Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives.

He is also Deputy Chairman of the House Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Restructuring of Government Agencies and Commissions, looking into the recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye report

He served in the House committees on Defense, Reformation Institutions, Rules & Business, Christian Pilgrimage, Police Affairs, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and represents Kaduna state in the House Committee on Constitution Review.