Portable Appeals To Tinubu Over Ogun Legal Battle

Controversial singer, Portable, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in his ongoing legal troubles with the Ogun State government.

The singer’s ordeal began after he allegedly assaulted officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA). The officials had attempted to seal his bar over issues related to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The confrontation led to the arrest and arraignment of nine of Portable’s associates, who were charged with five counts, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill.

They were granted bail set at N5 million each, with sureties required to be licensed bond agents registered with the state government. The case has been adjourned to March 17 for further hearing.

In a series of Instagram story posts, Portable was seen singing while expressing remorse over the incident. He pleaded with Governor Dapo Abiodun and urged President Tinubu to intervene on his behalf.

“After God na government. President Tinubu, you will not weep over your children. Help me beg Dapo Abiodun to forgive me,” he sang.

Denies Assault Allegations

Despite his plea, the singer, who is currently evading arrest, denied allegations that he and his associates assaulted OGPDPA officials.

“I was set up with the ministry. My boys and I did not fight them. Please release them,” he stated in another post.

The Ogun State government described the attack on its officials as “bizarre and a disgrace to the state.” It further branded Portable as a “serial dissident and unrepentant rascal who has been in the habit of assaulting government officials without provocation.”

Governor Abiodun condemned Portable’s actions, affirming that anyone found guilty of attacking government workers would face legal consequences.