Police Retirement Crisis Drags On As Senior Officers Insist IGP Must Also Retire

The ongoing crisis within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) continues to escalate as senior officers who have reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 or completed 35 years in service have refused to step down, despite an official directive from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Findings over the weekend revealed that the affected officers are relying on a pending case at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, where they are challenging the PSC’s directive.

However, speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, the PSC stated that it was unaware of any officers refusing to comply with the retirement order.

Some of the affected officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed their discontent, arguing that they would not have taken legal action had Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun’s tenure not been extended.

“It is not today that officers began retiring from the police force, and ours will not be the last. However, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. Some may argue that the position of the IGP is political, but the truth is that we are all in service,” one of the officers stated.

They clarified that their lawsuit is not directly challenging the IGP’s tenure extension but rather the PSC’s directive compelling them to retire.

Earlier this month, the PSC ordered the immediate retirement of all senior officers who had either exceeded 35 years of service or turned 60 years old. The commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, explained that this decision was based on a review of previous policies and compliance with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii).

Following this directive, the police headquarters issued a counter-instruction on February 5, 2025, through a wireless message from the Force Secretary’s office, instructing affected officers to remain in service until further notice.

IGP Sets Up Disciplinary Committee to Compile Names of Officers Over 60

In a new development, the police high command has begun compiling the names of the affected officers to submit to the PSC for further action. This process is being overseen by a disciplinary committee established by IGP Egbetokun.

Sources disclosed that the committee commenced its sessions on Monday at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, and has already summoned several top officers, including an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, two Commissioners of Police, and a senior police legal officer.

“The committee has formally sent invitations to the affected officers. They are expected to appear in full uniform,” a source confirmed.

The committee is scheduled to conclude its deliberations on Thursday.

Court Adjourns PSC Retirement Case to March 18

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has adjourned the case involving the contestation of the retirement directive to March 18.

Among the claimants in the suit are Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Egong Egwu Egong, CSP Edwin Okoro, and three others. Their legal counsel, Adeleke Agbola (SAN), argued that the PSC relied on a disputed circular to determine their years of service based on their entry date into the police force rather than their admission date into the Police Academy.

Agbola urged the court to maintain the status quo pending the outcome of committal proceedings to determine if the PSC’s directive violated a previous judgment that ruled service years should be counted from the time officers entered the Academy.

Retired AIG Urges Officers to Exit Gracefully

Speaking with Daily Trust, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Wilson Inalegwu advised the affected officers to leave the force honorably, emphasizing that the PSC has constitutional powers to appoint, promote, and retire officers up to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General.

He noted that the position of IGP remains a political appointment within the President’s prerogative and should not be equated with other ranks.

“The President has the power to appoint the IGP, not the other officers. Those agitating to stay in the force after 60 years should just go home honorably,” Inalegwu stated.