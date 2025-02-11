PDP NWC Dismisses Adolphus Wabara’s Suspension, Threatens To Take Action On Perpetrators

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the purported suspension of the Board of Trustees (BoT), chairman, Adolphus Wabara, as null and void.

Naija News reported that the party’s Abia State chapter suspended and barred Wabara from holding any party office.

The decision was reached after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the chairman, Amah Abraham.

The Abia State PDP accused Wabara of anti-party activities and failure to apologise despite being given the opportunity to do so.

It noted that Wabara’s activities are unbecoming of a former senate president and chairman of the party’s BoT.

The motion for Wabara’s suspension was moved by the Treasurer of the party in the state, Chief Chizuru Kanu, and seconded by the Organizing Secretary, Prince Obinna Okey.

PDP, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said no State Working Committee has the power to suspend or take any disciplinary action against a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party without due recourse to the NWC as provided under Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The PDP condemns the purported suspension of Senator Wabara as reckless, unconstitutional and cautions those behind the act to retrace their steps, as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of its Constitution.

The statement added, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig has been drawn to the purported suspension of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of our great Party, Distinguished Senator Adolphus Wabara from the Party

“The NWC categorically dismisses the purported suspension as null and void and of no effect whatsoever not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules of our great Party.

“Section 57 (7) is unambiguous in providing that; “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly…

“The explicit import of Section 57 (7) is that the Abia State Chapter has no powers whatsoever to take any disciplinary action against the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, being a member of the National Executive Committee of the Party.

“The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Abia State, the South East Zone and indeed across the country to disregard the purported suspension.”