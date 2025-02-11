PDP Lawmaker, Amos Magaji, Defects To APC

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, Amos Magaji, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the House of Representatives member for Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, blamed unresolved crises in the party right from the national to local levels for his defection.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Care Services, is a two-time member of the House and Chairman of the Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives.

He is also Deputy Chairman of the House Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Restructuring of Government Agencies and Commissions, looking into the recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye report

He served in the House committees on Defense, Reformation Institutions, Rules & Business, Christian Pilgrimage, Police Affairs, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and represents Kaduna state in the House Committee on Constitution Review.

Objecting to Magaji’s defection, Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, asked the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, to declare the seat of the Kaduna lawmaker vacant.

Citing section 68(1g) of the Constitution, Chinda noted that members of the House “are lawmakers not lawbreakers, stressing that while the law allowed any member to leave the on whose platform he was elected, it also spelt out the consequences associated with the action which include losing his seat“.

He said the lawmaker has not complied with the provisions of the law and should therefore be made to lose his seat.