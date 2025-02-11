One Dead As Private Jet Linked To Vince Neil Collide With Another

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil collided with another aircraft on the runway at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, on Monday afternoon, resulting in one fatality.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when Neil’s Learjet 35A “veered off the runway after landing.”

The aircraft, which had flown in from Austin, crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 on a nearby ramp, AZ Family reported.

Officials confirmed that four people were on board the Learjet, while the Gulfstream had one occupant at the time of impact.

Neil Not On Board, But Loved Ones Injured

Vince Neil was not on the plane at the time of the crash, his lawyers clarified. However, his girlfriend, Rain Andreani, and her friend were among the passengers.

Both women survived but were hospitalized, with Andreani suffering five broken ribs. Additionally, dogs accompanying the passengers were rescued without injuries, according to TMZ.

Two pilots were aboard Neil’s aircraft, his lawyer stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sadly, one of the pilots did not survive the crash.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels expressed condolences following the tragic event.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences to the pilot that just passed away in Scottsdale Airpark and the other pilot who was injured, as well as my thoughts and prayers to our family friend Rain, her friends, and all those that were injured in the tragic landing

“I was relieved to hear that my friend Vince Neil was not on board at the time of the incident,” Michaels wrote on Facebook.

No Injuries On Gulfstream, Investigation Underway

Jet Pros, the private jet charter company that owns the Gulfstream, confirmed that there were no injuries aboard its aircraft. One individual declined medical attention at the scene, according to Scottsdale city officials.

The Scottsdale crash adds to a string of recent air-related incidents that have unsettled travellers nationwide.

On January 29, a catastrophic mid-air collision between a US Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet at Reagan National Airport, Washington, DC, claimed 67 lives.

Just two days later, a jet carrying six people plunged into a busy Philadelphia street and exploded, killing all on board along with one person on the ground.