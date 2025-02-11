NYSC Member Killed In Plateau Attack, Two Suspects Arrested

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Safwan Fade, has been confirmed dead following an attack by a group of individuals in Plateau State.

The tragic incident took place in Pankshin Local Government Area when a group of men stormed a local stadium, assaulting Fade, who was serving with the Federal University of Education, Pankshin.

Addressing the media at the Command’s headquarters in Jos on Tuesday, Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, disclosed that two male suspects, Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The commissioner said, “On 23/01/25 at about 07:00am, we received a report from one Umbule Boreng Reuben of Pankshin LGA, who reported that on 22/01/25 at about 06:00pm, one Safwan Adamu Fade, an NYSC corps member serving at FCE Pankshin was reportedly beaten and severely injured by unknown hoodlums at the Pankshin township stadium.

“Upon receipt of the report, I immediately directed the DPO of Pankshin division to lead a team of policemen to the scene where the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“The victim was treated and declared stable by the Medical Doctor on duty. The victim was later transferred to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) as a result of some complications. The victim eventually died in the process.

“In the course of our investigation, two suspects, one Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe, both male, have been identified and arrested in connection with the case. Efforts are being intensified with a view to apprehend the fleeing suspects and charge them to Court.”