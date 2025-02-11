Nasarawa Police Command In Shock As Constable Commits Suicide

A police constable serving under the Nasarawa State Police Command, identified as Dogara Akolo Moses, has reportedly taken his own life under unclear circumstances.

Moses, who had been seen carrying out his routine duties earlier in the day at the Mada Station Division in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, was later found dead after allegedly shooting himself inside one of the offices. No suicide note was discovered at the scene.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 4, has left his colleagues and sympathizers in shock as the reasons behind his actions remain unknown.

An eyewitness told PUNCH that the officer had entered a private room before a gunshot was heard. Officers on duty rushed to the scene, only to find him lying in a pool of blood with his gun beside him.

“Colleagues of the deceased who were outside the apartment heard the loud bang of the gunshot, prompting them to rush inside, where they found the officer lying on the floor with his gun beside him,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, stated that the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death were still being investigated.

“Since the incident occurred, we have been following up on the matter to know exactly what transpired. Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s action,” he added.