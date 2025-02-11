MTN Increases Data Subscription Prices ( See New Data Bundle Prices)

One of Nigeria’s leading telecommunication companies, MTN Nigeria, has increased the cost of its data subscriptions.

The price increase was confirmed in a response shared on its X (formerly Twitter).

The company wrote: “Y’ello! Thanks for stopping by, We apologise for any inconvenience and delayed Response. A price increase has been implemented to enhance our services and serve you better, which is why you are seeing the updated amount.”

A particular bundle in the updated MTN data price list was reviewed upward by about 200%.

Naija News observed this contradicted the earlier approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) when it approved a tariff increase for telecommunications companies, citing prevailing market conditions.

The NCC spokesperson, Reuben Mouka, had announced that the commission approved a maximum increase of 50 per cent on current tariffs.

Below is the new MTN data pricing schedule.

15GB weekly plan: Increased from N2,000 to N6,000 (200% increase).

1.5TB plan: Increased from N150,000 to N240,000 (60% increase).

100GB (now 90GB) plan: Increased from N20,000 to N25,000 (25% increase).

25GB plan: Increased from N6,500 to N9,000 (38.5% increase).

4GB + 10 mins monthly plan (now 5.5GB monthly plan): Increased from N2,000 to N3,500 (75% increase).

3.5GB 2-day plan: Increased from N800 to N1,000 (25% increase).

75GB plan: Increased from N16,000 to N20,000 (25% increase).