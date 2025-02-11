Lagos Govt Complicit In My Daughter’s Death – Mother Of Late Bamise Laments Delay In BRT Driver’s Trial

The mother of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the 22-year-old fashion designer who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos, has accused the Lagos State Government of complicity in her daughter’s death.

Naija News reports that Bamise disappeared on February 26, 2022, after boarding a BRT vehicle from Chevron Bus Stop, Ajah, to Oshodi around 7 p.m. During the journey, she noticed that the driver was not picking up other passengers, raising concerns.

Sensing danger, she sent voice notes and messages to her friend detailing the suspicious behavior of the driver. That was the last time anyone heard from her. Days later, her body was discovered on Carter Bridge, according to the Lagos State Police Command.

Family’s Frustration Over Delayed Justice

In an interview with SaharaReporters, Bamise’s mother expressed frustration over delays in prosecuting the suspect, blaming the state government’s lack of commitment and the defense lawyer’s tactics to stall the case.

She said: “The lawyer representing the accused driver keeps confusing the whole situation. He behaves like he is the master, even over the judges. He may decide not to show up, and when he does, he always asks for adjournment. He has forgotten that he is a father and that he will also die one day.”

She lamented that despite three months of court proceedings, there has been no progress, accusing the state government of failing to take responsibility since the incident involved a government-owned BRT bus.

“If the government is not complicit in my daughter’s death, an honest judgment should have been given by now. I don’t understand the delay, and they are treating us like we have no voice and no support,” the late Bamise’s mother said.

Sister Also Calls Out Government for Negligence

Bamise’s sister made a similar complaint in September 2023, criticizing the Lagos State Government for allegedly abandoning the case.

She said: “The Lagos State government has failed all young women. It’s been almost two years since my sister was raped and murdered, yet those responsible have not been brought to justice.”

She compared Bamise’s case to that of late singer Mohbad, demanding justice for both victims.

She added: “Justice must be served. Those involved in my sister’s death should not walk free.”