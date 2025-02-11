Just In: Gov Fubara Confident Of 2027 Re-Election Victory

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed strong confidence in his chances of securing victory in the 2027 gubernatorial election if he chooses to run for a second term.

Speaking on Tuesday during a solidarity visit from representatives of the three Local Government Areas that make up the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, Fubara acknowledged the overwhelming support for his leadership.

The delegation formally endorsed him for re-election, commending his governance style and dedication to infrastructural development, particularly the ongoing ₦200 billion Trans-Kalabari road project.

However, the governor stressed that his administration remains more concerned with making a lasting impact on the state rather than focusing solely on tenure extension.

More details to follow…