IGP Egbetokun Apologizes To Senate Over Missed Invitations

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday apologized to the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) for failing to honour multiple invitations to address queries raised by the Auditor General of the Federation regarding the Nigeria Police Force.

Last week, Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against Egbetokun if he continued to evade the summons.

Speaking under oath before the committee, Egbetokun explained that his absence was not intentional but due to the heavy demands of his office. He assured the lawmakers that such an occurrence would not happen again.

Senate Accepts Apology, Reaffirms Rule Of Law

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central), speaking on behalf of Wadada, accepted the IGP’s apology, emphasizing that his presence before the committee reaffirmed that no one is above the law.

Naija News reports that he warned other invitees, including heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), to ensure they appear before the committee to defend queries against them on specified dates.

AIG Appointed As Representative

Following a request by the committee, Egbetokun introduced the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Police Accounts, Abdul Sulaiman, to always represent him before the committee in future proceedings.