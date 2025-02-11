IGP Bans Police Officers From Carrying Arms In Mufti, Vows To Curb Human Rights Abuses

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a directive prohibiting police officers from carrying assault rifles while dressed in civilian attire.

Naija News understands that this move aims to enhance professionalism and curb misconduct within the force.

During a virtual meeting with senior police officers, Egbetokun expressed concern over widespread reports of human rights abuses, warning that such violations would no longer be tolerated.

According to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi, the directive is part of broader efforts to reinforce ethical policing and operational discipline.

He further cautioned tactical squads against abuse of power and improper dressing, emphasizing that all officers must adhere strictly to their designated uniforms.

Additionally, Egbetokun banned the unauthorized transfer of cases without written approval, stressing that such practices lead to delays in justice and unnecessary hardship for affected parties.

He said: “During this critical session, the IGP addressed several pressing issues, which aim to bolster the ethical and professional conduct of police personnel across the nation.

“The IGP states that any conduct violating human rights will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences.

“The IGP also warned all tactical squads against the misuse of power and improper dressing, emphasizing the importance of operating in approved uniforms. No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti).

“All tactical squads are to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure, while properly dressed in the assigned uniform for the particular squad.

“The IGP further emphasized on the indiscriminate transfer of cases without the written approval of the IGP. This conduct is highly prohibited and would no longer be tolerated, as such exposes the parties to unnecessary burdens and delayed justice in their cases.

“The IGP concluded by directing that all ranks must work collaboratively to prevent any irresponsible acts that can tarnish the reputation of the Force.”

The IGP reiterated that any officer found violating these orders would face severe consequences, urging all ranks to work together in upholding the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.