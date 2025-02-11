I Am Not Involved In The Arrest Of Ohanaeze Youth Leader – Gov Nwifuru

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has denied claims that he is responsible for the arrest and investigation of the President of Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC), Igboyaka Igboyaka by the Nigeria Police in Imo State.

Nwifuru noted that he is committed to protecting the rights of all Ebonyians, including those who express concerns about security matters.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, the governor said that the arrest followed unfortunate attack on Amegu Nkalaha in Ishielu Local Government Area which claimed many lives and properties.

He explained that it is his role as as governor to collaborate with security agencies to protect lives and property and not to interfere in law enforcement procedures.

“Let me categorically state that Governor Nwifuru has no involvement in any of such arrest or police action against Comrade Igboayaka.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Ebonyi State, Governor Nwifuru remains committed to upholding justice, ensuring peace, and protecting the rights of all Ebonyians, including those who express concerns about security matters.

“It is important to clarify that the role of the Governor is to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard lives and property, not to interfere in law enforcement procedures,” Uzor said.

He added that intelligence at the disposal of the state government does not in any way shows that Igboayaka works with the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) nor for the Department of State Services (DSS) to be armed with such intelligence that threatens internal security.

Rather, the statement noted that Igboayaka is a social deviant running a factional arm of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Any arrest or investigation by the Nigerian Police is purely within the jurisdiction of the security agencies, independent of any influence from the Governor,” the statement said.

Governor Nwifuru strongly condemned the attack on Amegu Nkalaha and pledged to remain focused on ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Uzor said the Governor is working closely with security agencies to enhance proactive measures that will prevent further attacks.