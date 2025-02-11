Hire And Fire Government Of Edo State, The Governor Okpebholo Perspective By Benjamin Atu

Governor Monday Okpebholo was sworn in as Governor of Edo State on November 12th, and on November 13th, barely 24 hours after taking office, he dismissed several permanent secretaries and other political appointees in the state. On his second day in office, he also approved the dissolution of all executives of Edo State Public Service boards, agencies, and parastatals with immediate effect.

In December, he continued the sacking spree by dismissing all elected Local Government Council Chairmen across the state. As if that was not enough, he fired Mr. Ahmed Musa Momoh, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Edo State Flood, Erosion, and Watershed Management Agency (FEWMA), for insubordination as soon as the new year began in January.

While the dust from the daily suspension had yet to settle, more confusion engulfed Edo State’s political landscape on Thursday, February 5th, when Edo People were Force to wake up from sleep with sound of the bell that two key players who had assisted the Governor in perfecting the suspension of the local government Council Chairmen had themselves been suspended by the same Governor. Not just that the Governor Suspended them, the same allegations leveled against the suspended Chairmen was also leveled against both of them. Not many were disappointed by the Governor’s decision to suspend his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Samson Osagie, and the Chairman of the Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Damian Lawani, over alleged financial infractions. The same broom they used to sweep the Chairmen out of office was also used to sweep them. Just like the lied against the commissioner over financial infraction same way they connived against the council Chairmen.

God cannot lie. His words will undoubtedly come to pass. The same financial misappropriation that was used to illegally remove Local Government Council Chairmen was, fortunately and unfortunately, used to remove them from office. You will reap what you sow. Until the government reverse the suspension of innocent council chairmen, this is just the start of the sack. More will be Sack this February. More will undoubtedly be sent parking in March. How do I know ? Bible says God is not mocked. Whatsoever a man sow, he shall reap. Do not ask if I am a prophet; we are simply following the trend. I do not need to be Prophet Ayodele to realised that we are living in the era of Hire and Fire. Those who want to maintain their dignity should not bother to accept appointments in this administration because of you are hired you must be fired. Be cautious of any bogus appointment, because before you finish sharing your testimony in Church, your letter of dismissal may arrive at your door.

Edo has evolved into an entertainment industry, with people buying newspapers to entertain themselves, with hire and fire announcements constantly coming from the Edo State Government House media unit. I was once in Government House so I am familiar with the operations and know how directives are typically issued.

Few days ago in Abuja, I was driving towards Police Headquarters to buy fuel at the Total Station nearby, suddenly I saw a friend of mine who hates reading Newspaper. He was standing by the Newspaper stand. I quickly parked my car and rushed over to him to express my surprise that he was buying newspapers, and he steered at me, asking what was wrong if he had decided to start buying newspapers because of the Edo State political drama. He continued , where is the Attorney general of Edo that the Edo State House of Assembly cleared November 13th and was sworn in November 14th? He was sacked February 5th abi? He reminded me of the childhood song. Solomon grundi. Born on Monday, Christian on Tuesday and die on Friday. That is the end of Solomon grundi. I have decided to buy daily newspapers so that I can keep track of who has already been fired and predict who will be next. I was speechless and I jumped into my car and drove away without saying anything. Wow, what an impression” Did he lie?

It is embarrassing that people now buy newspapers in Abuja on a daily basis, not to follow Edo State’s development profile, but to check the number of political appointees who are yet to be fired. The countdown is on. The world is watching the hire and fire government.

When the Governor of Edo State illegally sacked Local Government Council Chairmen, their vice Chairmen and Secretary to the local government through the Edo State House of Assembly, many people assumed the Chairmen had committed a crime. How do you explain a man who personally appointed you and then fired you while you were still celebrating the appointment? Whether you agree or disagree, God is angry with Edo State.

God is personally fighting for the suspended Chairmen. The confusion in the administration system has a spiritual undertone. God avenges on behalf of the Council Chairmen who were illegally removed. The Bible says I will avenge. Who can withstand God’s wrath. Both him who is sacking and those sacked nobody is at peace in the State. No peace for the wicked. Some of those Political appointees sacked was Nemesis that caught up with them like will soon do to the others, based on the role they played in the illegal suspension of elected local government Council Chairmen.

I was ashamed to say I was from Edo State when I saw the Hon. Commissioner for local Government, Community and Chieftancy Affairs issuing a statement to withdraw an appointment letter earlier given to Dr. Igbinigie Osaheni, HOLGA, Oredo Local Government Council, as acting Chairman, Oredo LG, the Commissioner was describing a letter that previously emanated from his office as oversight. What a National embarrassment.? It goes to show to the World that Edo is on Auto Pilot heading for a crashed. The Governor should save the State from further embarrassment by Reinstating the Elected Local Government Council Chairmen to quench God’s fury.

We must not forget Professor Chinua Achebe’s three classic novels. The Arrow of God, No longer at Ease and Things Fall Apart. WHEN THE ARROW OF GOD IS NO LONGER AT EASE, THINGS WILL UNDOUBTEDLY FALL APART. Today, the Suspended Elected Chairmen represents the Arrow of God, which is no longer at ease due to their suspension, and until they are reinstated, this is only the beginning of hire and fired because things will fall apart. No man can lay another foundation other than that which has been laid by the Author and Finisher of our Faith. The All Powerful God.

Benjamin Atu is a Political Analyst.

[email protected]