Gunmen Abduct APC National Secretariat Director

Unknown gunmen have abducted a high-ranking official at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja, Dr. Adekunle Raif Adeniji.

Dr. Adeniji, who serves as the Director of Administration at the party’s National Secretariat, was kidnapped two weeks ago in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to SaharaReporters that his abductors have contacted his family, demanding a ransom of ₦350 million for his release. However, neither the APC National Secretariat nor security agencies have officially commented on the incident.

Dr. Adeniji was appointed Director of Administration in August 2024, following the resignation of the former officeholder, Prof. Alaba Adediwura. His appointment was officially announced in a letter issued by the party’s National Secretary.

In a related development, reports recently highlighted another abduction involving retired Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

His kidnappers have reportedly demanded a ₦250 million ransom following his abduction last Wednesday night, when armed men stormed his residence in Katsina State.