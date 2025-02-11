Gov Eno Sends 27-Man List For Commissioners, SAs To State Assembly

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has sent a 27-man list for the position of commissioners and special advisers to the state’s House of Assembly for confirmation.

Naija News reported that Governor Eno dissolved his executive council in January. According to him, the members of the executive served to the best of their capacities.

In the letter dated 10th February, made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, the Governor appealed to the House for speedy consideration of his request.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I warmly greet the Leadership and the Honourable members of the 8” Assembly for the wonderful spirit of cooperation we have received from you since we came in.

“In line with Section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the under-listed names of nominees for appointment to the Office of the Commissioners and Special Advisers for confirmation by the State House of Assembly,” it read.

The nominees are: Uko Essien Udom, SAN (Etinan LGA), Mr. Paul Bassey (Eket LGA), Dr. Nsikan Linus Nkan (Ibesikpo Asutan LGA), Mr. Bob Almond Emem (Onna LGA), Captain Iniobong Edward Ekong (Nsit Ubium LGA), Hon. Ikoidem Ekong (Ibeno LGA), Mr. Anthony Luke (Essien/Udim LGA), Dr. Offiong Samuel Offor (Ini LGA), Hon. Iniobong Robson (Esit/Eket LGA), Dr. Henry Archibong (Itu LGA).

Others include; Rt. Hon. Nsikak Ekong (Ikot/Ekpene LGA), Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien (Ibiono LGA), Prof. Eno James Ibanga (Mkpat/Enin LGA), Hon. Frank Archibong (Eket LGA), Dr. Emmanuel John Ekem (Oruk-Anam LGA) , Mrs. Inibehe Silas Etukudo (Ika LGA), Prof. Ubong Essien (Nsit Ibom LGA), Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umana (Abak LGA), Dr. Frank Ekpeyong (Ukanafun LGA), Hon. Ubuo Effiong Ubuo (Okobo LGA), Dr. Ubong Inyang (Ikono LGA), General Koko Essien rtd. (Uruan LGA), Princess Emem Ibanga (Nsit/Atai LGA), Dr. Anietie Udofia (Uyo LGA), Barr. Kufre Udosen (Ikot Abasi LGA), Dr. Ekanem Ekerete (Etim/Ekpo LGA), and Rt. Hon. Alice Ekpenyong (Mbo LGA).