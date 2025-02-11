God Bought My First Aircraft, Not Church Offerings – Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo has revealed how he was able purchase the church’s aircraft.

The preacher stated that contrary to speculations, the aircraft was not bought from funds obtained from church offerings.

He revealed that God miraculously provided the aircraft without any prior planning or prayer.

The renowned cleric while speaking during a recent sermon emphasised that the aircraft has been instrumental in facilitating the church’s mission to spread the Gospel throughout Africa.

He said: “He bought the first aircraft without any prayer, without any idea that the aircraft was coming. He said it, he delivered it nobody had any pressure on his life. There was no pressure on the offering

“The offering didn’t buy it oo! God bought it. There was person contacted under heaven. No! God said it and I believe it and that settles it.

“It wasn’t an ambition, it was a unveiled divine agenda. If God asked me David when do you want that aircraft to be bought j would have said “God take it easy, take it easy, we are not near ready. Aircraft?”

“Okay, let me find out first how much they sell it, he didn’t give us the room to find out. Not the aircraft that would go from here to Ilorin or Ogbomosho, we travel the whole of Africa with the aircraft.”