FULL LIST: Nigeria Ranks 36th In Global Corruption Index Alongside Uganda, Iraq, Mexico – Report

A leading global anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International, has placed Nigeria as the 36th most corrupt country in the world in its 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Naija News gathered that Nigeria shares this ranking with Uganda, Mexico, Madagascar, Iraq, and Cameroon, each scoring 26 points on the index.

The CPI, released on Tuesday, assesses perceived corruption levels in 180 countries and territories, scoring them on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Denmark Leads as Least Corrupt Country

Denmark topped the list as the world’s least corrupt country, scoring 90 points. Finland followed in second place with 88 points, while Singapore secured the third spot with 84 points.

The top 10 cleanest nations were predominantly European, with no African country making the list.

However, Cape Verde emerged as Africa’s least corrupt country, ranking 35th globally with 62 points.

At the bottom of the index, South Sudan, Somalia, and Venezuela were identified as the most corrupt nations in 2024.

Corruption Remains a Global Challenge

Commenting on the findings, Transparency International Chair François Valeria emphasized the ongoing battle against corruption worldwide.

“The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that corruption is a dangerous problem in every part of the world, but change for the better is happening in many countries,” Valeria stated.

He also highlighted corruption’s impact on global efforts to combat climate change.

“Research also reveals that corruption is a major threat to climate action. It hinders progress in reducing emissions and adapting to the unavoidable effects of global heating.”

Valeria further pointed out that while 32 countries have significantly improved their corruption standings since 2012, progress remains slow.

“While 32 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels since 2012, there’s still a huge amount of work to be done – 148 countries have stayed stagnant or gotten worse during the same period.

“The global average of 43 has also stood still for years, while over two-thirds of countries score below 50. Billions of people live in countries where corruption destroys lives and undermines human rights,” he added.

Full List below:

The Corruption Perceptions Index