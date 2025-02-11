Fulani Herdsmen Are No Longer Responsible For Killing Igbos – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe has stated that Igbos are responsible for destroying the five states in the South-East.

He insisted that the insecurity situation in the region should be blamed on the nefarious activities of some citizens in the South-East.

Speaking via his Facebook page on Monday, the APC Chieftain opined that the Fulani herdsmen should no longer be blamed for the criminal activities, insisting that Igbos are responsible for murdering themselves.

He wrote, “From Anambra to Enugu State, from Enugu to Ebonyi State, from Ebonyi to Abia State and from Abia to Imo State it is no longer Fulani Herdsmen.

“It’s Igbo kidnapping Igbo, it is Igbo killing Igbo, it is Igbo destroying Igboland. So that you know.”

Meanwhile, Igbokwe has stated that those responsible for the insecurity in the South East will soon be put to shame.

According to him, some nefarious elements have been channelling foreign currencies to cause trouble in the geopolitical zone under the guise of fighting for a non-existent Biafra.

He warned that those of Igbo descent in diaspora sending million of pounds and dollars to sponsor the evil deeds would soon begin to count their losses

Speaking via a Facebook post on Sunday, the APC Chieftain said, “All our Igbo brothers in diaspora who were busy wiring million of pounds and dollars to common criminals and murderers in the name of fighting for the non existing Biafra project should be counting their losses now.

“Those people are now silent.”