Fubara: ‘End To Rascality Is Near’ – Wike’s Camp Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling

Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, has stated that Monday’s Supreme Court ruling marks the beginning of the end for what he described as Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s ‘rascality.’

Reacting to the court’s decision, which dismissed the Governor’s appeal, Amaewhule, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Martins Wachukwu, outlined the background leading to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Naija News reports that Amaewhule recalled that on January 22, 2024, the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice J.K. Omotosho, ruled in favor of the legitimacy of the 27 lawmakers. Dissatisfied with the ruling, Fubara pursued an appeal at the Court of Appeal, which subsequently upheld the lower court’s judgment.

Following the Court of Appeal’s decision, Fubara escalated the matter to the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed the appeal, effectively bringing the legal battle to a close.

He said: “The Supreme Court has spoken, and the people of Rivers State are elated with this judgement,” the Speaker declared; commending the five-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court for upholding justice and reaffirming the rule of law.

Expressing gratitude, Amaewhule acknowledged the support of Rivers State leaders, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for standing by the Assembly throughout the legal process.

He criticized Governor Fubara for allegedly withholding the Assembly’s statutory entitlements for nearly a year, stating that the move was an attempt to starve them of resources.

According to him, Monday’s judgment has reinforced their trust in the judiciary, accusing Fubara of repeatedly disregarding court orders.

He also cautioned that the Governor would be closely watched to see whether he complies with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Addressing concerns over vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaewhule explained that one former member had passed away, another had abandoned their duties, and three additional seats were declared vacant due to absenteeism.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections to fill the vacant positions.

Amaewhule further reminded Fubara of the injunctive orders issued by Justice Omotosho, which barred the Governor from withholding funds meant for the Assembly.

He said: “The end to this rascality is very near,” emphasizing the Assembly’s commitment to fulfilling the mandate entrusted to them by the electorate.

He also accused the Governor of spending taxpayers’ money for a year without proper appropriation, alleging that this was in defiance of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal rulings.