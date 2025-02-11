For One Year, Gov Fubara Spent Rivers Money Like Family Money – Awaehwule

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Awaehwule, has said the Supreme Court, on Monday, confirmed Governor Siminalaya Fubara spent money in the 2024 fiscal year illegally.

Naija News reports that Amaehwule stated this on Monday while reacting to the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State’s 2024 budget.

He further commended the Supreme Court for the judgment, adding that the 27 lawmakers hope to see Governor Fubara obey the court’s ruling.

His words: “The 10th Rivers State House of Assembly is happy with this development. Rivers people are elated that the Supreme Court has indeed spoken. We recall that a different forum. However, the Governor has insisted that he was not going to obey any judgment, be it in the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeals, or any court at all. Today, the Supreme Court has spoken. We’ll wait and see.

“It’s on record, and the judgment of the Supreme Court today has affirmed, that for one whole year, the Governor of River State spent taxpayers’ money without an appropriation law. 1st January to 31st day of December, 24th, the Governor of River State spent Rivers’ people’s funds, both internally generated revenue and the federal allocation, from the front pockets, as if the money belonged to his family.”