Flying Eagles Of Nigeria To Play Friendlies Against Egypt, Eric Chelle To Stay In Abuja

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are set to face off against Egypt in a series of exciting double-header friendly matches this month.

The games are scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Cairo on February 25 and February 27, respectively. These friendly encounters will be integral to the Flying Eagles’ preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, providing the young squad with valuable international experience.

Under the guidance of head coach Aliyu Zubairu, who has been meticulous in his approach, 30 promising Flying Eagles players have been invited to partake in the friendlies. This selection aims to build a strong squad ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The Under-20 AFCON is set to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire from April 26 to May 18, where the top four teams will secure their places in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals, which will be held in Chile.

In a related development, the NFF is currently in search of an apartment in Abuja for the Super Eagles’ new head coach, Eric Chelle.

The 47-year-old, who has a wealth of football experience and is a former Mali international, is expected to return to Nigeria before the month ends.

His return is highly anticipated, particularly as he aims to make connections with some of the Super Eagles’ top players in Europe ahead of crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe scheduled for March.

To provide a stable environment for the new coach, the NFF is considering housing options rather than having Chelle stay in a hotel, a move that reflects a desire for continuity and comfort in his role.

Previously, the last two foreign coaches of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, and Jose Peseiro, opted to stay in hotels during their tenures, which did not foster the same degree of connection with the team.

Therefore, securing a residence for Chelle is seen as a proactive step by the NFF to ensure his successful integration into the Nigerian football system.