Federal University Of Applied Sciences, In Kachia, Southern Kaduna, Kicks Off

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, completed the takeover of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, Kaduna State.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, presided over the formal handover of the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, Kaduna State, to the federal government.

Naija News reported that Shettima in December disclosed President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a federal university for Southern Kaduna, while he paid a condolence visit to the Kukah family, on the death of His Highness, Yohanna Sidi Kukah, the Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom; a family member of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, in Ikulu Kingdom, Kamuru, Zangon Kataf Council Area of Kaduna State.

“With Senator Katung and the member of the House of Representatives, we have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he has consented to the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna,” he said.

A brief statement from Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said the event fulfilled the promise made by President Tinubu to establish a federal university in Southern Kaduna.

In attendance at the event are Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani; Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South; Daniel Amos, member representing the Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency; Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode; Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa; and many other dignitaries.