FA Cup Fifth Round Draw In Full: Plymouth To Battle Man City After Knocking Out Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle is set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round, marking a remarkable opportunity for the Championship side after their stunning upset against Liverpool.

Plymouth, who currently find themselves at the bottom of the EFL Championship standings with just one league victory in the past three months, pulled off a shocking 1-0 FA Cup win over the Premier League table-toppers.

Ryan Hardie’s decisive second-half penalty secured their memorable victory at Home Park on Sunday, allowing them to progress in the tournament.

Despite their struggles in the league, Plymouth has shown resilience in cup competitions, having eliminated both Liverpool and Brentford.

This upcoming match against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who have faltered in recent matches, presents a significant challenge but also a thrilling opportunity for the underdogs.

In other FA Cup fifth-round matchups, holders Manchester United will host Fulham at Old Trafford following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Friday. Harry Maguire’s controversial last-minute goal was pivotal in securing their advancement.

Meanwhile, League Cup finalists Newcastle United will go head-to-head with Brighton & Hove Albion, who earned their spot by knocking out Chelsea in a surprising upset on Saturday.

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers will clash in an all-Premier League encounter, while Aston Villa, fresh off a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, are set to take on Championship side Cardiff City.

Additionally, the match between Exeter City or Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town offers another compelling storyline for fans. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace will welcome Millwall in their fifth-round tie.

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round is as follows:

Preston North End vs. Burnley

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City

Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace vs. Millwall

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town

These exciting fixtures are scheduled to be played over the weekend of March 1 and 2, promising dramatic moments and potential upsets as teams vie for a place in the next round.