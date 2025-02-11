El-Rufai Is Simply Expressing His Frustration – Daniel Bwala

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has stated that he does not believe that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is playing opposition politics with his recent criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, one of the vocal northern leaders who backed President Bola Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, has been speaking against his administration lately.

El-Rufai’s recent activities sparked insinuations that the ex-governor may soon leave the APC as he held meetings with opposition party leaders.

However, speaking during an appearance on Arise News TV’s programme, The Morning Show, on Tuesday, Bwala opined that the former governor is only sharing his grievances with the incumbent government and not necessarily playing opposition politics.

He insisted that Rufai’s remarks about Tinubu’s government should not be seen as opposition politics because the ex-governor is still a member of the ruling party.

He said, “Most of what Nasir El-Rufai kept talking about, I do not consider them as part of opposition politics because he is not in the opposition, and that’s the mark difference between when I criticised the president because I left the party and when you’re within the party, and then you’re fighting.”

Asked if he agrees with El-Rufai’s criticisms of Tinubu’s administration, the presidential aide said he does not.

“I see what he says now as part of expressing his frustration,” Bwala said.