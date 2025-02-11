‘Do Not Be Influenced By Bad Elements In The Police Force’ – Kogi CP Tells Newly Recruited Constables

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Miller Dantawaye, has urged the 335 newly recruited constables to prioritize discipline and professionalism in discharging their duties.

The CP warned the operatives not to allow themselves to be influenced by some bad elements in the force but instead present themselves in a manner that commands respect, beginning with a strong moral foundation.

The CP’s remark was contained in a statement released on Tuesday, February 11, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, William Aya.

Naija News reports that Dantawaye formally addressed the 335 newly graduated police constables at the Command Headquarters in Lokoja on Monday.

As noted by Aya, the ceremony, which was attended by members of the command’s management team and other senior police officials, signified the constables’ official integration into the command’s workforce.

During his address, CP Dantawaye underscored the importance of discipline, professionalism, and integrity as fundamental values that every police officer should embody.

He encouraged the constables to uphold a high standard of personal and professional behaviour, urging them to conduct themselves with dignity and respect in all interactions.

The Police boss pointed out that a disciplined officer is unlikely to engage in corrupt practices or accept bribes, which would only result in negative repercussions.

Dantawaye emphasized that their conduct would shape the type of police officer they become, highlighting the critical role of discipline within the force and warning that insubordination and misconduct would not be tolerated during his tenure.

He specifically stressed the importance of following lawful directives to maintain order, reminding the constables to respect their superiors and strictly adhere to the established chain of command.

“Discipline is not negotiable in Kogi State Command. Obey lawful orders, learn from your superiors, and do not allow yourselves to be influenced by bad elements within the force because your career success depends on your commitment to integrity and service,” Aya quoted the CP warning.

The significance of ongoing development through training and capacity building for constables was also emphasized, highlighting its role in facilitating career advancement within the force.

The CP noted that the continuous training provided by the command would enable them to acquire essential skills for improved service delivery.

Dantawaye warmly welcomed the constables joining the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Command, reassuring them that although the role requires sacrifice, diligence, and commitment, it equally offers avenues for personal growth and national service.