Discuss Your Grievances Privately With The President – Bwala Advises El-Rufai

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala, has advised the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to meet with the President and discuss his grievances.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai recently stirred controversy by declaring that he no longer recognizes the APC, citing a lack of internal democracy within the party.

The former governor revealed that all organs of the APC had not convened in the past two years.

El-Rufai also accused some staunch supporters of Tinubu of betrayal, alleging that he had stood firm to ensure the APC shifted its presidential ticket to the South.

Reacting to the former governor’s submission during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Bwala described El-Rufai as a man of value who should not resort to public grandstanding or align with opposition forces over his grievances.

He said, “By the way, El-Rufai and I have a good relationship. I remember when I started my Ph.D., I knew he was also pursuing a Ph.D. I asked him if he could join me at my school in the UK, but he declined—we had that good relationship.

“I see him as somebody with value. We all know what may have happened in the past that made him feel displeased, but I believe the best way to handle the situation is not through grandstanding or aligning with the opposition.

“We want a vibrant opposition, but it is not the duty of the governing party to build the opposition—that is the responsibility of the opposition and, probably, the press.

“And because he is a stakeholder and someone I consider very valuable, my suggestion is for him to meet the president, sit down with him, and discuss these issues privately to resolve them.”