Daniel Bwala Engages In Heated Exhange With Rufai Oseni On National TV

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, engaged in a heated exchange with Arise Television morning show anchor, Rufai Oseni, during a live interview.

Naija News learnt that the heated exchange occurred after Bwala was questioned about his decision to serve in the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite his past criticism.

In response, Bwala berated Rufai, saying, “Don’t ask me questions like I’m a secondary student.”

The argument became more tense after Oseni pressed further on whether Bwala’s decision was driven by political convenience.

However, the presidential aide defended his stance, stating that his service in the government was based on conviction and a desire to contribute meaningfully.

He declared, “My decision to serve is based on national interest, not personal gain. People evolve, perspectives change, and governance is about making an impact.”

Earlier, Bwala said the decision to criticise President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the past was because he was in the opposition party.

According to Bwala, the opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable, but his view changed after meeting Tinubu.

He said, “I criticised Tinubu’s election and administration in the past because I was in the opposition.

“The opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable. My views changed after I met the President, and he saw a need to appoint me.”