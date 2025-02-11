Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees To Extend Al Nassr Contract At 40

Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement for a contract extension with the club, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo originally signed with the Saudi Pro League side in January 2023, entering into a two-and-a-half-year agreement that was set to conclude at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

However, in a surprising move that highlights his ongoing impact at the club, an official from Al Nassr confirmed to AFP that the legendary Portuguese striker has chosen to extend his stay for an additional year.

The new contract will extend Ronaldo’s commitment to Al Nassr until June 2026. This extension underscores the club’s confidence in his abilities as they continue to build a competitive squad.

The Al Nassr official provided insight, stating, “The sides have agreed on the renewable extension of Ronaldo’s contract, but it has not been signed yet. An announcement will be made over the coming days.”

This development comes shortly after Ronaldo marked his milestone birthday in style, scoring a goal in a 3-0 victory against Al Feiha.

So far this season, the Portugal international has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in eighteen games in the Saudi Pro League. He will be in action against Al-Hilal in the league on Thursday, February 13.