Confusion As Ten Students Slump During Fight At Ibadan Poly

At least ten (10) students from the Polytechnic of Ibadan in Oyo State reportedly collapsed after inhaling an unidentified gaseous substance during a dispute between two individuals on Tuesday, February 11.

Reports indicate that the students, enrolled in the Science Laboratory and Technology Department, were seated in their lecture hall after completing a test when a confrontation erupted between two students. As others attempted to intervene, one of the individuals involved in the altercation released a substance into the air.

Naija News learnt that numerous students who inhaled the substance began to collapse, with some losing consciousness.

Reports are that the affected students, who are currently receiving treatment at both the Ring Road State Hospital and the University College Hospital (UCH), have been stabilized.

In response to the emergency, the Oyo State government acted swiftly following a distress call.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, led an immediate emergency response to the institution, facilitating the rapid evacuation of the affected students to medical facilities.

Ajetunmobi personally visited the hospitals to evaluate the students’ conditions, confirming that they were stable and receiving the necessary medical care.

The Commissioner urged the institution’s management to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to identify and sanction those responsible.

She also stressed the importance of educating students about the dangers of violence and harmful behaviours that could threaten public safety.

Ajetunmobi reaffirmed the Ministry of Health’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of all residents in Oyo State and pledged the state’s readiness to respond promptly to health-related emergencies.

The Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Dr. Taiwo, expressed gratitude for the swift response of the State Government to the crisis and committed to identifying the individuals responsible for the incident.