Carlo Ancelotti Insists Rodri Deserves To Win 2023 Ballon d’Or Not 2024

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has argued that Manchester City and Spanish midfielder, Rodri deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or instead of the 2024 edition.

In a press conference before Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League playoff match against Manchester City, Ancelotti acknowledged Rodri’s talent, pointing out that Rodri, who finished fifth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings, had delivered an outstanding performance.

Interestingly, Rodri went on to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, surpassing Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

As a statement of their beliefs regarding the outcome of the awards, Ancelotti and the Real Madrid contingent chose to boycott the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

“I don’t think it was a bad decision [Real Madrid snubbing the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony],” Ancelotti said.

“We didn’t want to be involved because we thought Vini Jr. was the winner.

“That doesn’t mean we didn’t respect Rodrigo. He’s a fantastic player, and we think he deserved to win it the year before.”

In addition to his comments on the Ballon d’Or, Ancelotti praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the ‘best coach in the UEFA Champions League.’

Ahead of the highly anticipated playoff matchup at 9 p.m. later tonight at the Etihad Stadium, Ancelotti recognized the competitiveness of City and admired their standing as one of the leading teams in Europe.

Guardiola also spoke about the challenges posed by tough matches, emphasizing that training and fitness levels are crucial for performing at the highest level.

He remarked, “City are one of the best teams in Europe, and we are prepared to face Real Madrid. It’s certainly a demanding fixture, but we are confident in our capacity to compete.”