BREAKING: President Tinubu Orders Ministers To Give Performance Report

President Bola Tinubu has instructed all ministers within his administration to promptly provide a report on their performance to the Nigerian populace.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed this presidential directive during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Idris announced that all ministers are directed to periodically present updates to the media regarding their activities and policies.

As per Idris, these briefings will provide a platform for ministers to engage directly with the Nigerian populace, showcase significant advancements within their ministries, and respond to public inquiries.

The minister further indicated that other ministers would rotate weekly to communicate with Nigerians as part of the ongoing ministerial press briefings.

These ministerial press briefings are scheduled in anticipation of the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, underscoring the government’s dedication to keeping citizens informed about its programs and policies.

Meanwhile, the federal government has initiated the process of appointing a new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) and two federal permanent secretaries, following approval from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Monday night in Abuja by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations in her office, Eno Olotu.

To ensure the selection of qualified, credible, and competent individuals, Walson-Jack stated that the appointment process will follow a structured, multi-tiered evaluation system, as approved by the President, reaffirming the government’s commitment to a transparent and merit-driven selection process.

She explained that the two vacant permanent secretary positions resulted from the recent retirement of a permanent secretary from Oyo State and an impending vacancy in the North-West geopolitical zone. Additionally, the position of Accountant-General of the Federation will become vacant upon the retirement of the incumbent in March 2025.