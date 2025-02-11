Breaking: IGP Orders Major Police Shake-Up, Senior Officers Redeployed

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate redeployment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Gumel H. Mohammed, to Zone 7, covering the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State.

Mohammed replaces AIG Benneth Igweh, who assumed duty as the AIG in charge of Zone 7 on September 12, 2024.

Naija News understands that this move comes amid a broader restructuring within the Nigeria Police Force, as several senior officers implicated in forgery, age falsification, and circumvention of service regulations are being retired or reassigned.

A police memo dated February 10, 2025, confirmed the directive, stating: “INGENPOL HAS ORDERED THE POSTING OF AIGPOL GUMEL H. MOHAMMED X TO AIG ZONE ‘7 ABUJA X POSTING IS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT-PLEASE.”

Retirement Scandal Rocks Police Force

Recent reports indicate that approximately 467 senior police officers have been found to have falsified their ages and bypassed service regulations. Notable names on the list include Simon Lough, SAN, and Benneth Igweh.

On February 7, 2025, a police signal obtained by SaharaReporters directed several affected officers to appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC).

The directive reads: “INGENPOL directs you warn and release AP. No. 50645 Idowu Owohunwa, AP/NO. 50703, AIG Benneth Igweh, AP/NO. 41704, CP Aina Emmanuel, AP/NO. 41741, CP Salama Wakili Abdul, AP/NO. 46522, Adepoju Olugbenga Adewole, AP/NO. 57917 DCP Simon Lough, SAN, serving yours to appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) sitting from 10/02/2025 TO 13/05/2025.”

Mutiny Brews Over Retirement Directive

Tensions have reportedly escalated within the Nigeria Police Force as over 200 affected senior officers have refused to retire. Some officers have allegedly served for up to 44 years, well beyond the legally mandated service limits.

Sources who spoke with SaharaReporters indicated that Deputy Inspector General of the Federal Investigation Department, Dasuki Galandanchi, is seeking a two-year service extension, citing a precedent set by IGP Egbetokun, who received a similar extension despite being due for retirement last year.

A separate signal also confirmed additional high-level postings, including multiple Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to various commands nationwide.

The signal reads: “TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.5/258x POSTING SENIOR OFFICERS X INGENPOL HAS ORDERED THE POSTING OF THE FOLLOWING DECOMPOLS X TO DC DOPS ZONE 2 LAS X DECOMPOL OJUGBELE E. ADESOLA X TO DC DFA AKWA-IBOM X DECOMPOL PREYE RAYMOND EGBE X TO DC DFA ZONE 2 LAS X DECOMPOL BELLO ADAMU X TO DC CID EBONYI COMMAND X…”