Drama As PDP Suspends BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, has been suspended.

Naija News understands Wabara was suspended by his ward in Abia State for alleged anti-party activities.

According to reports, the suspension also received approval from the State Working Committee (SWC), of the party in Abia State during a meeting presided over by the State Chairman, Abraham Amah.

Amah also confirmed Wabara’s suspension to newsmen, stating that he would make the details available later.

“Yes it is true, he has been suspended,” Amah said.

The development marks a new phase in the crisis plaguing PDP, which is the major opposition party in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has vowed that despite the crisis rocking the opposition party, he can never dump the PDP.

According to him, all other political parties in the country apart from PDP are an association of strange bedfellows.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, George acknowledged the crisis rocking the party but maintained that the situation would be resolved.

The elder statesman submitted that the PDP is the only party in Nigeria that maintains strong democratic principles.