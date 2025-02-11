Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 11th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1550 and sell at ₦1570 on Monday 10th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1550 Selling Rate ₦1570

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1503 Lowest Rate ₦1496

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Refinery has hinted about entering into its 100% production capacity in the next 30 days.

Naija News reports that the firm, established by billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, in Lagos, commenced processing crude oil into diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel in January of the previous year, with petrol production starting in September.

Despite its advancements, the refinery has faced challenges in obtaining a sufficient local supply of crude oil.

However, with a current processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the head of the refinery, Edwin Devakumar, hinted that it could reach full operational status within the next 30 days.

“We can go 100 percent in 30 days,” Devakumar confirmed, noting the refinery is currently running at 85% capacity,” Reuters quoted Devakumar saying.

It is worth noting that in 2024, challenges in obtaining adequate local supplies led to a shift towards importing crude oil, despite a deal with the Nigerian government to transact in naira.