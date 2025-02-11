BASA: Tinubu Gov’t Reach Fresh Agreement With UAE

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has officially signed the revised Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naija News reports that the signing took place during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025, in a significant meeting with the UAE’s Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, announced that Keyamo was joined by a delegation that included Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olayinka T. Babaoye-Iriobe, Director of Air Transport Regulations at NCAA, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, Director of Operations at FAAN, and Mr. Ahmed Tijani, Director of Air Transport Management at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The statement highlighted that the ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), convened over 35 ministers, representatives from 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the esteemed Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

“The signing of the amended BASA builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration. The Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines,”the statement added.

Moshood indicated that the Minister also supported reassessing the United Arab Emirates visa limitations on Nigerian citizens, emphasizing that relaxing the existing requirements would enhance passenger flow on specified routes, thereby benefiting the economies of both countries.

He further noted that both nations reached a consensus to formalize a Technical Cooperation Agreement aimed at capacity building and technical assistance in critical aviation sectors, such as safety and regulation, environmental considerations, airport facilitation, and security, to further strengthen their bilateral relations.