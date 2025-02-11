Appeal Court Ruling Sparks Tension As APC Chairmen Push For LG Takeover In Osun

Tension escalated in Osun State on Tuesday as local government chairmen elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) vowed to reclaim their offices following a Court of Appeal ruling they claim reinstated them.

The contentious local government election took place in 2022 during the final days of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration, using a ‘Yes or No’ voting system.

However, the Federal High Court later nullified the election, leading Governor Ademola Adeleke to remove the chairmen from office.

With the case taken to the appellate court, the embattled APC chairmen have now mobilized their supporters, strategizing to resume leadership across the 30 local government areas in the state.

A source within their camp stated, “As soon as we obtain the Certified True Copy of the judgment, we will present it at the LGAs, and the police must comply.”

According to The Nation, security presence around local government offices has intensified, signaling possible unrest as both parties brace for confrontation.

Speaking on the situation, Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Osun, Abiodun Idowu (Ifedayo), insisted that due process must be followed.

“The Court of Appeal reinstated us, and by that judgment, we have resumed. Only the court can issue further directives,” he stated, expressing confidence that law enforcement would uphold the ruling.

However, the state’s Attorney-General, Barrister Oluwole Jimi-Bada, dismissed the chairmen’s claims, asserting that the Appeal Court did not reinstate them and that their removal remains legally binding.

He clarified: “The election into the LG councils across Osun State held on 15th October, 2022, pursuant to notice of election issued on 15/8/2022, was declared unconstitutional, invalid, null and void for violation of the constitution and breach of sections 28, 29, 32, 98, and 150 of Electoral Act 2022.

“All persons or individuals occupying offices in the state local government councils by virtue of the said election are accordingly sacked from holding such offices.”