APC: ‘I Wonder If South West, Tinubu Supporters Have Any Sense Of History’ – El-Rufai

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has lampooned the unruly act of some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of President Bola Tinubu, especially from the South-West geopolitical zone.

El-Rufai, in a piece shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, said he often wonders if the people have any sense of history and whether they have any better understanding of Nigerian politics.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made this remark while reflecting on some ongoing activities within the ruling party which he co-founded.

While suggesting that it is too early to discuss the 2027 elections, El-Rufai mocked the saying of some people that Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is a political juggernaut.

“Politics is not a one-champion show,” El-Rufai stated while condemning those hailing the political expertise of the incumbent President.

The former Kaduna Governor warned that failure is inevitable when people ignore history.

He, however, wishes President Tinubu and the APC luck ahead of the 2027 election.

El-Rufai wrote: “Driven by ego and the arrogance of power, these South-South and PDP elements increasingly and I dare add, naively went against the North, where the PDP still had considerable influence and support then, in the most condescending manner and in so doing, gradually lost the support of the North to the advantage of Buhari and the APC coalition. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, as I Look at the rambunctiousness of some APC members and fellow supporters of President Bola Tinubu, especially from the southwest geopolitical zone, I wonder if people have any sense of history and if they truly understand Nigerian politics.

“I read some people say that President Tinubu is not former President Jonathan, Jagaban is a political juggernaut and master strategist, etc. All that I totally agree with. No question whatsoever. However, politics is not a one-champion show.

“While fPGEJ lacked equivalent political gravitas and sophistication (with all due respect to him) as PBAT, he had the then formidable PDP behemoth which could have actually seen him through but for the grievous ‘political mistake’ of messing with the North.

“Love or loathe that fact, the North remains the kingmaker in Nigerian politics, at least, as of today. Any politician or political party that plays with that reality might pay a steep political price for it.”

“People who ignore history are bound to fall victim and to repeat mistakes of the past.

I just want to prod our political senses, in case some of us are forgetting, in the euphoria of tribal and geopolitical politics.

I hope better sense will prevail and soon too. It is whom you love that you chastise.

In all, I continue to wish PBAT and my party, the APC well. With almost exactly two years to the month to the 2027 general elections, let’s focus and continue to deliver the promised dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” El-Rufai added in the second part of his write-up titled ‘2027: SOUTH WEST, TINUBU’S SUPPORTERS PLAYING WITH FIRE – Part 2’.