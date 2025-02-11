Anarchy Has Arrived In Labour Party – Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that anarchy is not looming, but has arrived in Labour Party (LP).

According to him, Anarchy is the absence of authority or non-recognition of authority, and that is exactly what is happening in the Labour Party at the moment.

According to him, the leadership of Julius Abure is not recognized, but the faction has been finding a cunny way to lay claim to the leadership of the party.

Naija News reports Okonkwo made this submission on Tuesday during an interview appearance on Channels Television.

In his words, “Anarchy is the absence of authority or non-recognition of authority. Now in Labour Party, there is no authority that is governing Labour Party.”

Asked by the moderator about the authority of Abure as the National Chairman of the party as declared by the court, Okonkwo replied that he is not aware of any ruling to that specific effect.

“I don’t think I have read any court decision that said Abure is the authentic National Chairman. What happened is that all the court they went to because they knew that there was no convention, so they always avoid the issue of convention. They will come to court and say court, we need to have our agents in Ondo. You have to give us power. INEC is precluding us from fielding our agents. If we don’t have the agents we are doomed. There is only one leadership, give us order to field our agents under the leadership of Abure.

“That is the trickish and cunny way they have been going about the issue of leadership of Labour Party,” he submitted.