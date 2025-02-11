Alaafin Appoints Tinubu’s Aide, Senator, Oyomesi, Gani Adams, Others In Coronation Committee [See List]

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has established a 97-member local organizing coronation committee to oversee preparations for the ceremony scheduled for April 5, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Rotimi Osuntola, in Ibadan, the state capital, the monarch announced former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner, Kunle Ogunmola, as the committee chairman, with Adediwura Owoade serving as vice chairman.

Naija News reports that other notable members include the State Chief of Protocol to President Bola Tinubu, Victor Adeleke; Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu; two Oyomesi members, High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin) and High Chief Lamidi Oyewale (Saamu); former Oyo Central Senatorial District lawmaker, Monsurat Sunmonu; current Oyo Central Senatorial District lawmaker, Dr. Yunus Akintunde; and House of Representatives member, Akeem Adeyemi.

The committee also comprises traditional rulers such as High Chief Samuel Olu Odurinde (Alajagba), High Chief Mukaila Afonja (Baba Iyaji), High Chief Isiaka Tella (Ona ‘Sokun), High Chief Ganiyu Ajiboye (Oloja of Ago Oja), High Chief Ademola Oyediran (Alaguo), and High Chief Taiwo Olabanji (Baale Onigbanla of Gbanla). Additionally, Barejiroro Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gbenga Eko, will represent Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams.

Additional members include Olayide Owoade, Ayoade Owoade, Tolani Owoade, Taiwo Owoade, Azeez Fatimo (née Owoade), Rotimi Osuntola, as well as Oyo State House of Assembly members Gbenga Oyekola, Olorunpoto Rahaman, and Oladeji Oparinde. Others are Segun Taiwo, Akeem Owoade, Oke Adejare Adisa, Oyedemi Olutunde Ojolowo (Mogba Koso), Yakubu Mustafa (Otun Efa), Oladele Kolade, Akintayo Suulola (Akure), Olaleye Ismail (Imam Agure), and Lati Eleyele (acting Imam of Oyo land).

The committee also includes local government and local council development area chairmen within Oyo, Iyaloja of Oyo Adijat Bakare, and representatives from various professional and security bodies, including doctors, nurses, Amotekun, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Divisional Police Officers from Atiba, Oyo-West, Oyo-East, and Afijio local government areas, as well as the Department of State Security (DSS) at Atiba.

The committee will work in conjunction with the 25-member committee previously inaugurated by the Oyo State government, led by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Ademola Ojo.

Recall that Oba Owoade had earlier distanced himself from an unauthorized committee claiming to organize the coronation, assuring the public that he would personally appoint an official body for the task.

The 97-member committee, officially approved by Oba Owoade on Monday, is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 12, at the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo.

Osuntola emphasized that the local committee will collaborate with Governor Seyi Makinde’s state-appointed committee to ensure seamless planning and execution of the historic event.

“This momentous occasion aims to unite Yoruba land, encouraging the active participation of stakeholders from within and beyond the region.

“The ultimate goal is to deliver an all-inclusive, epoch-making, grand, and hitch-free coronation that proudly showcases the rich Yoruba cultural heritage to the world,” the statement read.