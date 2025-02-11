2027 Presidency: Why Adesina Should Focus On African Development Instead Of Politics – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has advised the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, to be cautious of political manipulations amid growing speculations about his potential interest in the 2027 Nigerian presidential race.

Sani shared his thoughts in a post on X, urging Adesina to tread carefully as he approaches the end of his tenure at AfDB this year.

Naija News reports that Adesina recently hinted at his openness to serving in various capacities after leaving the bank.

In an interview with Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni, he stated, “I will be available to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, anywhere, including my own country.”

His statement has since fueled discussions about a possible presidential bid.

Responding to these speculations, Sani warned Adesina not to fall for political flattery.

“My friend Adeshina should not be misled by the sweet songs and drumbeats of politicians to jump into their crocodiles and sharks infested political streams and later abandon him midway,” Sani wrote.

He further noted that Nigerian politicians have a history of pushing individuals into political battles they cannot win.

Instead, Sani encouraged Adesina to continue his impactful work for Africa rather than getting entangled in political distractions.

“They have a seasonal mischievous history of motivating the zebra to take on the tiger.

“Continue your great work for our African Continent,” he added.