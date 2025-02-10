Zamfara Governor Opens Door For Talks With Bandits, Sets Conditions For Dialogue

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has said his administration is willing to engage in dialogue with bandits—but only if they stop killing people and surrender their arms.

Naija News reports that the governor made this known in an interview with BBC Hausa, where he clarified his government’s stance on the long-standing security crisis in the state.

This marks a shift from his earlier hardline position against negotiating with bandits, a stance reiterated in July 2024 by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Mobilisation, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad.

“We will not reconcile with any bandit leader. We will continue fighting them. Those willing to surrender should do so, and those who are not will be fought,” Ahmad had stated at the time.

Successes In Anti-Banditry Operations

Despite opening the door for potential negotiations, Governor Lawal maintained that security forces are making major gains against armed groups across the state.

He revealed that more than 50 terrorists were neutralized in a military offensive on Friday in Tungar Fulani, a community along the Zurmi/Shinkafi axis.

“We are recording successes in the fight against bandits. Some of the most notorious kingpins loyal to Bello Turji have been eliminated, including Sani Mainasara, Sani Black, Kachallah Auta, Audu Gajere, Kabiru Jangero, and Dangajere,” Lawal disclosed.

According to the governor, 65 other bandits have also been killed in recent counter-terror operations.

Conditions For Peace Talks

While softening his stance, Lawal insisted that any dialogue must be rooted in sincerity and genuine commitment to peace from the criminal groups.

“A number of people have been harmed, others have lost their parents and wives. Therefore, it is important to take into account their plight and consider how to come to their aid, rather than always solely focusing on the bandits,” he said.

He warned that his administration would not tolerate deceptive truces and stressed that talks would only be entertained under strict conditions.

Lawal added, “They should either lay down their weapons, or we will continue with our decisive action against them.”