Why Kwankwaso Is Wooing Aregbesola Ahead Of 2027 Election – Kwankwasiya Chieftain

There are indications that last Saturday’s closed-door meeting between former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, may have been a strategic move ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News understands that the high-profile meeting, which took place at Aregbesola’s residence in Lagos, has fueled speculations of a possible political alignment between the two heavyweights.

Although details of the discussion remain undisclosed, insiders suggest that Kwankwaso is exploring ways to strengthen his political influence in the South-West, leveraging Aregbesola’s estrangement from President Bola Tinubu and his recent exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso Seeks South-West Inroads

A source within the Kwankwasiya camp, who spoke anonymously with Punch, revealed that Kwankwaso is keen on breaking into the South-West, particularly in states where Tinubu’s dominance remains strong.

“It is no secret that Kwankwaso has long sought to expand his political influence beyond the North. However, many influential figures in the South-West are loyal to Tinubu. Aregbesola presents an opportunity for him to rekindle his dream of capturing the region, particularly in Lagos and Osun, where Aregbesola commands significant clout,” the source stated.

The development comes amid rising tensions within the APC in Osun State, where the Aregbesola-backed political group, Omoluabi Progressives, recently announced its exit, citing victimisation by the party’s mainstream leadership.

This move has sparked speculation over Aregbesola’s next political move, especially with his strained relationship with Tinubu in recent years.

NNPP Confirms Talks With Aregbesola

In an interview with Punch, NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, confirmed that the meeting between Aregbesola and Kwankwaso was part of efforts to “build bridges across the Niger” and strengthen the party’s base ahead of 2027.

“All the cards are on the table. If it were left to Kwankwaso, nothing would have leaked to the media. These are still early-stage discussions. However, as you may have noticed, Aregbesola has also been meeting with various political figures. So, it’s not just about him and Kwankwaso. They are, however, two prominent individuals in the evolving political landscape,” Johnson stated.

When asked whether Aregbesola might align with the North to work against Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, Johnson emphasized that the former Osun governor does not require an invitation to stake his claim in any political movement.

He also dismissed the idea that Tinubu’s allies could intimidate Aregbesola, describing him as a formidable grassroots politician with deep-rooted structures in Osun, Lagos, and across Yorubaland.

“Didn’t he oppose Tinubu in 2023? He did, and the sky didn’t fall. Now that he is no longer in the APC, he is politically free. Aregbesola played a major role in Tinubu’s political machinery for years. He was the driving force behind many of Tinubu’s successful campaigns, especially in Lagos. It is well known that in the past, Tinubu could barely move through Alimosho without Aregbesola,” Johnson said.

He further noted that both Kwankwaso and Aregbesola are known for their grassroots approach to politics, adding that whether or not either of them contests in 2027, their influence will be a game-changer for any political group or candidate they choose to support.

“At the moment, I don’t think Aregbesola is planning to contest any position. But he would be a massive ally in the South for Kwankwaso. If they don’t run, they will still dramatically impact whichever candidates or parties they align with. It’s still early days, and many things will crystallise by the last quarter of this year or next,” Johnson added.