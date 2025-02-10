We Will Throw You Out If You Try To Drown Us – Bode George Sends Warning To PDP Members

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has warned members of the party that they would be thrown out if they disobey the decision of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

The elder statesman gave the warning while addressing newsmen on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the BoT at a meeting on Wednesday, urged the National Working Committee of the party to immediately swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary.

Speaking on the matter, George argued that the BoT is the bedrock of the party, adding that they are the the custodian of the assets and liabilities of the party.

George said, “If you’re not ready to abide by the decision of the BoT you’ll be shown the way out. What is the BoT as defined in the constitution? It is the redeemer of the dos and don’ts in the party, the liabilities of the party, and assets of the party are held in trust by them.

“Anybody trying to drown the party won’t be tolerated. If you don’t like the laws, the door is there and if you don’t go, we’ll throw you out. It’s not that anyone hates you or is afraid of you, if you have violated the rules and regulations… you’ll be disciplined.

“Our public image is being dented and they’re the people who are going to vote us back to power.

“If we talk and we say something about the APC, they’ll say if we cannot manage ourselves, and we want to manage them, they won’t take us seriously.

“The beauty of it is that there’s no organisation that doesn’t have disagreements. Even husband and wife quarrel. If you’re not able to manage it, that is the measure of your competence or incompetence in the public eye.

“The public is watching. Who is the national secretary of APC? Who is the national organising secretary of APC? Who is the publicity secretary of the APC? It’s News the party in government but where is the structure? We only know Ganduje who was handpicked. Has the party held a meeting once? Is that a political party or a private company? The fact that we have a crisis is an opportunity. When God wants to use you he’ll take you to his spiritual desert where you’ll learn to see things. You’ll be tested to prove that you have a very strong faith and a strong belief.”