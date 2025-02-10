Video: Poor Knowledge Of Law Killing Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu Fumes In Court

The leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has decried what he described as poor knowledege of law in Nigeria’s judicial processes.

Naija News reported that Kanu’s case was adjoined indefinitely on Monday by Justice Binta Nyako, at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the IPOB leader, Justice Nyako ought not to sit and listen to a case she had excused herself.

Kanu, in reaction to the adjourned case, said he has right to agitate for Biafra. He questioned why his case was always changed on different charges.

He added that Justice Nyako ought to have followed what Nigeria law required her to do.

His words: “Listen, this is the laws of Nigeria. The prosecution and this court doesn’t know the law, that is the fact. Poor knowledge of the law is killing Nigeria. Poor knowledge of the law, they don’t know the law. This is a federal gazetted law of Nigeria that says here that the chief judge of Nigeria cannot tell Binta Nyako what to do. It’s here. It’s your law. Just obey it. That is why I do what I do. I agitate for Biafra. I agitate for Biafra by right to agitate my right. They turned it from reasonable felony now to terrorism.”