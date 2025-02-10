Ude-Okoye: I Warned Anyanwu To Think Of His Children And Grandchildren – Bode George

Elder statesman and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has disclosed the advice he gave to Samuel Anyanwu over the National Secretary leadership crisis in the party.

Naija News reports that there has been a tussle between Sunday Ude-Okoye and Anyanwu over the position of the PDP National Secretary, with both men laying claim to the position.

However, the Board of Trustees (BoT) after its recent meeting urged the party’s national working committee to immediately swear Ude-Okoye in as the substantive national secretary of the party.

Speaking on the matter while addressing newsmen on Sunday, George stated that he adviced Anyanwu to think of his children and grandchildren before making any decision.

George said, “I told Anyanwu to calm down and that he shouldn’t like history to be unkind to him. I told him that if he wants to go to the Supreme Court, nobody will stop him, but I asked him, in whose interest.

“Think of your children, your grandchildren, the future is there. The party in government is just there, nothing to hold on to. Our party should be able to give it a punch, technical knockout punch, or to wake the party up. They should know that they’re not on their own.

“They’re just driving aimlessly, and we’re heading to hell. We should be in a position to wake APC up. Mr. President should think about the people, give us succour.

“He should put a smile on the faces of the citizens and it should start with one issue, the price of fuel. He can do it. He was the one who removed the subsidy.”